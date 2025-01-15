Benue Monarch Seeks End Of Killing Of Tiv Farmers In Nasarawa

Share

…Appealed for release of 394 corpses of Tiv farmers for burial

A monarch in Benue State, the Ter Tyoshin, HRM, Daniel Ayua Abomtse has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to secure the lives of Tiv farmers in Nasarawa State who are currently being killed like animals.

Chief Abomtse viewed the manner the farmers are being massacred as a huge injustice to an entire race a development he described as ‘unacceptable’.

Chief Abomtse made the appeal when he received a delegation from the Association of United Farmers Benue-Valley, AUFBV, led by its President, Dennis Utsa, who paid him a visit at his palace in Naka, Gwer West Local Government.

The Ter Tyoshin expressed concern over the plight of farmers in the area and joined their demand for justice, as well as the release of the 394 corpses of Tiv farmers for burial according to Tiv tradition.

“Our human existence is no longer measured in terms of livelihood. We don’t have any other place. Why should new arrivals be given preferential treatment over those who have lived here from time immemorial”?

The monarch appealed to both the Nasarawa and Benue State governments to act fast to address the “ethnic cleansing”.

Speaking, Mr Utsa said the visit was to seek the traditional ruler’s support in amplifying their call for the release of 394 corpses of Tiv farmers allegedly massacred by Alago militants in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State between June 2024 and January 2025 and to seek justice.

According to Utsa, Tiv farmers who are mostly IDPs, were attacked in their homes allegedly by armed Alago militia who were armed with dangerous weapons, killing many with others severely wounded.

