Benue Monarch Killed By Suspected Herdsmen

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday, invaded the Odugbeho community of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State killing its district head.

A source, Mr Edo Seidu, said the District Head, Chief Tony Adejo, was murdered in cold blood by Fulani herdsmen in his farm yesterday. He said Chief Adejo was killed around 10:00 am yesterday, in his farm by the Fulani marauders.

“His killers took his mobile telephone along with other items and confirmed they killed the monarch when calls were made to his telephone.

“I spoke with him on Tuesday and we had an appointment to meet on Wednesday, and when I couldn’t hear from him I put a call to him just to hear this ugly story.

“Chief Adejo was a great man who respected everyone not minding who you are or where you come from.” Efforts to confirm the incident from the Spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, CSP Catherine Anene, as at the time of this report was not successful.

