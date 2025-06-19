Benue Massacres: Humanitarian Crisis Hit Nasarawa As Fleeing Residents Flood State

Share

The killings in Benue State is having great humanitarian crisis in the neighbouring Nasarawa State. Antsa, Dooga and Tse Yange in the Keana Local Government Area were attacked a day after over 200 people were murdered inYelewata.

The developments have forced Benue residents to flee to Nasarawa for safety. Consequently, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) along border communities of Dooka, Gborigyo, Antsa, Kwara and Gidan Sule and other adjoining villages in the Doma Local Government Area and those in Tse Yange, Kalachi, Gidan Madi, Kuduku and Bakin Korta in the Keana LGA who fled their homes are currently taking refuge in Kadarko, Agyaragu, Giza and Lafia in Nasarawa.

Over 4, 000 IDPs reportedly camped at a primary school in Kadarko and Agyaragu and ones in Giza are allegedly faced with humanitarian crisis such as shelter, food, portable drinking water and medication.

A visit at one of the camps in Kadarko showed that the IDPs struggle to feed and drink rain water collected from the rusted roofs of the primary school building with many others patronise the stream that runs at the backaide of the town as their source of water for domestic use.

Checks revealed that unlucky ones who have no space insde the already overstretched classrooms are forced for dust the dews and spread their clothes in the open air at the school premises to lay their heads and their loved ones.

Share