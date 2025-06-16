Benue Massacre: Secure Your Homelands NYCN Tells Nigerian Youths

Share

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on Nigerian youths to secure their homelands from the spate of killings which has continued to claim hundreds of lives almost on a daily basis in different parts of the country.

National President of the NYCN, Comrade Solomon Adodo who strongly condemned the recent killings of over 200 persons in Yelewata, a community in Benue State in a statement on Monday, insisted it was time for the youths to partner with security agencies to end the killings going on in the country.

He said: “We condemn in the strongest terms the callous, senseless, and utterly inhumane killings that occurred just days ago in Benue State, where no fewer than 200 innocent Nigerians—men, women, and children—were butchered in cold blood in the Yelewata community of Guma Local Government Area. This is not just an attack on a village; it is an attack on our shared humanity, on our fragile peace, and on the future of our country.

“We also recall, with deep sorrow, the consistent bloodshed in Plateau State over the past months and years, which has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands. These incidents, whether driven by ethnic bigotry, land disputes, terrorism, or criminal opportunism, must never be normalized. No Nigerian should go to bed fearing for their lives. No family should be forced to bury loved ones for simply being at home, at work, or on their farm.

“We must say it loudly and clearly: enough is enough. While the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria rightly places the primary responsibility of protecting lives and property on the government, the realities of our time demand that citizens especially young people rise beyond outrage to action. This is not the time for passive condemnation or distant sympathies. It is time to take the bull by the horns.

“We call on every Nigerian youth from the bustling cities to the remotest villages—to embrace our collective responsibility in securing our homeland. We are 70% of the population. That is not just a statistic it is a force. A force that must now be channeled into collaborative intelligence gathering, community vigilance, and a serious active partnership with all our security agencies.

“Security is not magic. It is intelligence, trust, and coordinated action. We cannot afford to be bystanders. We cannot continue to see something and say nothing. We cannot hand over our future to violence while we spectate from the sidelines.

“Let it be known: there is no such thing as proactive security if citizens are not actively involved. Our towns, our farms, our markets, our neighborhoods these are the first lines of defense. When the youth work with the police, the DSS, the civil defence corps, the military—through trusted, intentional channels—we make it harder for attackers to thrive, and easier for justice to prevail.”

Ado has called on youths nationwide to, “Form youth peace and security watch committees in every LGA and ward, report unusual movements, suspicious gatherings, and strange activity don’t ignore the signs, no information is too small, use social media responsibly for truth and alerts, not fear and propaganda, resist the temptation of hate speech, ethnic profiling, or politicized victimhood—our enemy is insecurity, not our fellow Nigerian.

“To our gallant security operatives, we commend your service and sacrifices. We urge you to deepen your community engagement efforts. Let the people see you not as distant uniforms, but as accessible partners. The war against terror, criminality, and violence must be fought with strategy and synergy not in silos.

“To the President and Commander-in-Chief, we urge a renewed push for actionable justice, a full-scale deployment of technology-enabled surveillance, and a fast-tracked rollout of community policing frameworks that empower grassroots security architecture.

“To the bereaved families in Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, Kaduna, and every part of Nigeria stained by bloodshed we mourn with you. But we promise you this: Nigerian youths are not just angry; *we are ready to act*. We will not forget. We will not be quiet. We will not give up.

“To those who thrive in chaos and benefit from bloodshed to the crisis entrepreneurs, the financiers of terror, and the architects of division we serve a clear and united warning: the time of impunity is closing. Your days of wrecking Nigeria under ethnic, religious, or political covers are numbered. Be ready not just for the wrath of God, but for the full resistance of a rejuvenated, re-energized youth generation committed to peace, unity, and justice. Regardless of political leanings or tribe, this is a clarion call. All lives matter. Every Nigerian life must be protected. Every agent of destruction must be exposed. And every citizen must now become a soldier of peace.

“Let us chart a new path not one soaked in tears, but one secured in trust. Let us move beyond outrage toward a Nigeria where peace is not a privilege but a birthright. Toward regional resilience. Toward sustainable security. Toward a nation where our communities, no matter how small or far, can finally thrive.”

