Benue Massacre: Ezekwesili Faults Tinubu, Buhari, Others

Former Minister of Education Dr Oby Ezekwesili has accused President Bola Tinubu and his predecessors of displaying “zero duty of care” towards the victims of mass killings and their families.

Commenting on the recent killing of over 200 people in Benue State, she decried government’s inability to protect life and property.

She said: “Over the weekend, our fellow citizens were slaughtered in cold blood; hundreds lost with gross impunity. “Yet again, Tinubu, the man who now bears the title of Commanderin-Chief of the Nigerian Army, has shown zero duty of care towards the deceased, their families and the millions of Nigerians left in anguish.”

The former World Bank Vice President described the tragedy as another chapter in a pattern of “normalised genocide,” adding that, “the lack of fierce urgency from the Presidency and political leaders,” emboldened perpetrators of violence.

Ezekwesili said: “In 2018, when the most horrific massacres were unleashed against the people of Benue, following a series of attacks across the country, it was clear the Nigerian President and government of that time did not care.”

