Benue Links Debunks Kidnap Report, Describes It As False

The management of Benue Links Transport Company has debunked reports circulating on social media that one of its buses was hijacked and its passengers kidnapped in Owukpa, Benue State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the company’s Information Officer, Johnson Ehi Daniel, the management described the report as entirely false and misleading.

According to the statement, the vehicle in question “has not been in operation for the past four weeks as it is currently undergoing a complete engine overhaul.”

The company therefore urged the public to disregard the claim, stressing that it has no basis in fact.

Benue Links warned that the originators and distributors of the report were engaging in a malicious act, which constitutes a criminal offense under the Cybercrimes Act and other relevant provisions of the Criminal and Penal Codes. It vowed to seek legal redress against any individuals or groups attempting to tarnish its reputation.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to delivering safe, comfortable, reliable, and affordable transport services to its esteemed passengers at subsidized rates.

It also appreciated the continued support of the public and advised members of the public to rely on verified sources for accurate information regarding its operations.

