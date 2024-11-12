Benue Lifts Suspension On Attorney-General

Share

The Benue State Government yesterday lifted the suspension on the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order Fidelis Mnyim. The decision to lift the Commissioner’s suspension was taken at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Hyicenth Alia.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula said Mnyim was suspended for his unilateral decision to include the state as a party in the suit challenging the legality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and ICPC.

Kula said Mnyim was recalled from his suspension after he withdrew Benue from the list of states seeking the constitutionality of the laws establishing the two anti-graft agencies.

He also said the meeting approved a counterpart fund of N30.2 billion representing 60 per cent for the construction of five rural roads across the three senatorial zones while the local government areas where the roads cut across will provide the remaining 40 per cent.

