Benue: LGAs Are Financially Autonomous, Says Alia’s Aide

The Benue State Government has clarified that the 23 Local Government Areas (Lgas) of the state are financially autonomous.

Special Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Denen Aondoakaa, made this known during an interactive session with journalists in his office in Makurdi on Thursday.

Aondoakaa explained that the responsibility of the bureau is only to coordinate local government activities and ensure orderliness in their administration, stressing that the councils execute their projects and programmes without government interference.

“It must be noted that the finances that accrue to each local government vary, and they utilize the resources based on their financial strength,” he said.

The aide revealed that before his appointment, official vehicles were provided to local government chairmen, some of whom released them to security agencies for patrol operations to combat insecurity. “Some chairmen even bought motorcycles to add to that,” he added.

On humanitarian issues, Aondoakaa described the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) as a creation of law with the mandate to respond to crises.

He further noted that the state government was working tirelessly to improve healthcare delivery at the grassroots, disclosing that 98 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) had been equipped, with some LGAs hosting up to three or four centres.

To safeguard drug supplies at PHC headquarters, he said the bureau had provided a transformer to power the agency’s drug stores.