The Benue State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal will on Saturday deliver judgments on a series of petitions challenging the outcome of the October 5, 2024, Local Government elections in the state.

The tribunal sitting at the NBA House in Abuja will deliver verdicts on high-profile cases from several Local Government Areas of the state, including Gboko, Tarka, Makurdi, Gwer West, Gwer East, Guma, and Buruku.

The pending cases have generated significant attention across Benue State, following weeks of intense legal arguments and heightened scrutiny surrounding the conduct and announcement of the election results.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the Appeal Tribunal was inaugurated specifically to handle petitions emerging from the initial rulings of the Local Government Election Petitions Tribunal, following widespread dissatisfaction from several parties and candidates.

The appeal panel is chaired by Justice Dennis Igyuse, with Justices Michael Ugar and Maimuna Ikwulono serving as members. The tribunal’s sitting was relocated from Makurdi to Abuja in March 2025 due to rising security concerns in the state and the impact of an ongoing strike by judiciary staff in Benue.

Today’s rulings are expected to shape the political landscape in the affected local government areas as politicians, party supporters, and stakeholders keenly await the tribunal’s verdicts.

