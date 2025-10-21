Benue Lawmaker Dumps PDP, Joins APC

A lawmaker representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ojema Ojotu on Tuesday announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ojotu’s resignation was announced on the floor of the House by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Tuesday, October 21.

New Telegraph reports that Ojotu, Chairman of the House Committee on Inland Waterways, dumped the opposition party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the letter read during Tuesday’s plenary, Ojotu cited the unending crisis in the PDP as a reason for his decision.

“After consultation with my constituents, family members and political associates, I have decided to dump the PDP for the APC,” he said.