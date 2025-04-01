Benue Lawmaker Decries Worsening Insecurity

Share

A lawmaker from Benue State representing Otukpo-Ohimini Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Blessing Onuh, on Tuesday, cried out over the worsening insecurity in her constituency.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the lawmaker called on various security agencies to beef up security in the area, noting that her constituents have been under siege.

She disclosed that incessant attacks and killings in Otukpo, Benue State, have become almost a daily occurrence.

She appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct security agencies to intensify efforts in apprehending the perpetrators, bringing them to justice, and restoring peace to the affected communities.

“The killings in my constituency have reached an outrageous level in recent weeks. Every day, we witness the senseless murder of innocent people, and tragically, it is beginning to feel as though it is normal,” Onuh said.

“I wonder why people are being killed and kidnapped repeatedly, yet nothing happens to the perpetrators. After every attack, all we hear from the security apparatus in Makurdi and Otukpo is that they are ‘on top of the matter,’ but nothing ever changes.

“Families mourn their dead, return home, and brace for the next attack by suspected herdsmen,” she added.

“The most painful part is that two members of his family were kidnapped after his gruesome murder. Should the dead man now rise to pay ransom for their release? My heart bleeds,” she lamented.

Similarly, she recounted the case of Felicia Ochigbo, a nursing mother who was slaughtered in the Old NTA Area of Asa community, and the recent murder of another resident, an Igbo man.

“Last month in Okpomoju Community in Okete Ward of Otukpo Local Government Area, suspected herdsmen killed five men, causing extreme grief.

“These herdsmen, according to community sources, are even threatening people with phone calls. As I speak to you now, people are running away from their communities without even knowing if where they are going is safe.”

“Are these killers above the law? Why is it so difficult to apprehend them and restore peace so that our people can sleep with their two eyes closed?” she queried.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

