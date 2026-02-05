Benue: Lassa Fever Cases Hit 30 – Health Commissioner

The Benue State Government has disclosed that the upsurge in Lassa fever in the state has reached 30 suspected cases.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ogwuche, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Information and Orientation, where he led a delegation from the Ministry of Health, accompanied by the State Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Focal Person, Professor Audu Onyemocho, and the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Asema Msuega.

The Commissioner said that out of the total, seven laboratory cases have been confirmed and three deaths recorded so far.

Dr. Ogwuche, who emphasized the critical role of accurate information in effective public health response, noted that misinformation and poor health awareness significantly worsen disease outcomes.

He added that public health success depends on multi-sectoral collaboration, emphasizing that disease prevention and control cannot be handled by the Ministry of Health alone.

The Commissioner said that to address the situation, the Ministry of Health is seeking strong collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Orientation to disseminate timely and accurate health education through radio, television, print, and digital platforms.

He stressed the need to properly educate the public on the modes of transmission, early symptoms, preventive measures, and the importance of early presentation to health facilities.

Dr. Ogwuche disclosed that the State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated, while public enlightenment campaigns have already commenced, adding that a press conference has been scheduled to further brief the public on the outbreak and preventive measures.

Providing historical context, Professor Audu Onyemocho noted that Lassa fever was first recorded in Benue State in 2018, explaining that the disease is zoonotic, transmitted mainly through contact with infected rats or contaminated food items, and typically peaks between November and April.

Professor Onyemocho added that about 80 percent of infections may be asymptomatic, while the remaining cases can become severe, posing significant risks to both patients and healthcare workers.

He disclosed that ongoing training and refresher courses on infection prevention, hand hygiene, and case management are being conducted for health workers to curb further infections.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dr. Peter Egbodo, reaffirmed his Ministry’s commitment to supporting health initiatives, combating misinformation, and providing media waivers for health emergency messages, stressing the importance of continuous public education on Lassa fever prevention, even outside peak outbreak periods.

Dr. Egbodo assured that government-approved health messages would be disseminated regularly, affirming the government’s commitment to protecting public health, strengthening inter-ministerial collaboration, and deploying effective communication strategies to safeguard the people of the state.