Benue killings: Youths Seek Withdrawal Of Troops

Benue State Deeply alarmed by continued killings allegedly perpetrated by armed herdsmen and what they describe as the persistent inaction of stationed military forces, the youth of Kula, Tse-Orbiam in the Agagbe axis of Gwer West Local Government Area,, have demanded the immediate withdrawal of military personnel from their communities.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Governor Hyacinth Alia and copied to top security and political figures across the state and country, the Gwer West Youth Council decried the growing insecurity in the region.

They accused the military of failing to protect residents from recurrent attacks, alleging that soldiers stationed near flashpoints have consistently refused to intervene or apprehend perpetrators.

“The military troops stationed in our area have failed to fulfill their constitutional duty to protect life and property,” the letter reads.

“Their presence has been reduced to the passive recovery of corpses long after our people have been slaughtered in cold blood.”

Signed by youth representative M. T. Ugbede, the letter cited numerous incidents of violence, including: the killing of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) just 500 meters from a military base without any response or pursuit; the shooting of Rev. Fr. Atongo of St. James Quasi Parish, Jimba; ongoing killings and assaults on residents across Gwer West—all within proximity of stationed military personnel.

“These incidents, among others, prove that our lives are not being protected,” the statement continued. “We can no longer entrust our security to these ineffective deployments.”

The youth emphasized that their demands are not an incitement to violence but a plea for justice and survival. They urged Governor Alia and relevant authorities to: Withdraw military personnel currently stationed in Tse-Orbiam, Kula, and Agagbe communities, authorize and strengthen community-based security units, including collaboration with local vigilante groups.

They asserted that local security arrangements would be more effective in preventing further loss of life than the present military deployments, which have, according to them, failed to deter or respond to violence.

As part of their campaign, the group announced plans to stage a peaceful protest in Naka, Gwer West, to be covered by national media, to draw attention to what they describe as the ongoing neglect of their communities by federal security forces.

“We believe that community vigilance and local initiatives offer a better chance of protecting our people than the current military presence, which has failed us time and again,” the youth council concluded.

Officials Copied in the Petition Include: Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, Senator Titus Zam, Senator Representing Benue North West, Aondona Dajoh, Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Ormin Torsar Victor, Chairman, Gwer West LGA, HRH Chief Daniel Ayua Abomtse, Ter Tyoshin, the Benue State Commissioner of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, the Director of DSS, Benue Command.

