Benue Killings: We’re Dying Of Hunger – IDPs Lament

As the killing of people in Benue State by armed herdsmen and terrorists continues unabated, with a corresponding increase in the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the victims have cried out over lack of food supplies and other essentials by the state government to feed their families.

The IDPs complained that they have been neglected and as such are ‘dying of hunger.’ Some of the displaced persons staying at the Abagena, Naka and International Market IDP camps respectively, narrated their ordeals to New Telegraph, where they lamented lack of care, food shortages, poor water supply, poor security and with the possible outbreak of disease looming.

New Telegraph observed during a visit to Abagena IDP camp observed the pitiable condition of the people, as many of them are malnourished and languishing in squalor.

Insufficient accommodation to shelter them from the cold and rain, with a number of them hoarded together in the available shelter while their environment is prone to communicable diseases such as diarrhea and cough among others.

75 years old man: My son, we are dying here

A 75-year-old man, who preferred anonymity for security reasons, told our correspondent at the Abagena IDP camp that “we have not received enough food relief support for a long time now, it is like the government is no longer concerned about our plights.

“It’s been a long time now that they (government) have given us food, my son, we are dying here in the camp, we are no longer a problem to the government, but we are pleading that they should give us more food.

“The environment we are staying in is very filthy, the quality of water we drink here is very poor, and we appeal to the government to improve on this otherwise we can easily contact some communicable diseases.’’

62-year-old victim fingers politicians for diversion of food

At the International Market IDP camp, it was similar tales as a visibly angry 62-year- old displaced victim, also lamented gross food shortages, blaming it on “diversion of the food to homes of some politicians.”

Many of them further condemned what they called the politicisation and lies been peddled about their safe return to their ancestral homes, adding that the humanitarian issue facing them must be viewed serious by all and adequately address before many of them die in the camp unheralded.

According to one of the aggrieved IDP, who did not want his name in print; “If the government wants insecurity situation in the country to end today it will certainly come to an end, if the Governor Alia wants herdsmen to leave Benue State today, they will leave and go to where they came from, but the government is not saying anything.

“Our communities are under siege, herdsmen have taken over our villages, we can no longer access our farms to cultivate crops to feed our children, our children are no longer going to schools so where can we go from here.’’

New Telegraph also gathered in the Naka IDP camp that the situation is characterised by significant displacement due to insecurity, with families living in challenging conditions, relying heavily on humanitarian aid for survival, facing food, income scarcity, poor shelter, and limited education access. …

support by CSOs, IOM

Organisations like IOM and FJDP are working to provide dignified housing, hygiene kits, food, and other support, with government and partners focusing on long-term solutions and return to ancestral lands. Many of the people in Naka camps live in inadequate shelters, prompting the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to build better housing to restore safety and hope.

Women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities are particularly vulnerable, receiving hygiene kits and other aids to prevent disease. A large majority rely on aid for food, shelter, and cash, with limited income, often earning less than N20,000 monthly.

Access to healthcare and education is poor, with many facing barriers like school fees and lack of supplies; while local communities and groups like the Makurdi Traders Union provide support, complementing efforts from organisations like Save the Children International (SCI) and the Foundation for Justice, Development and Peace (FJDP).

Humanitarian crisis

In essence, Naka faces a severe humanitarian crisis where vulnerable populations need urgent, comprehensive support while working towards recovery and safe return.

Similarly, the IDP situation in Guma LGA, of the state is severe, driven by recurring farmer-herder conflicts that displace thousands, leading to overcrowded camps (like Makurdi Modern Market and Daudu), severe lack of food, high risks of SGBV, psychological trauma, and poor sanitation, with women and children being particularly vulnerable to abuse and neglect despite humanitarian efforts for shelter and registration.

The ongoing attacks by armed groups (suspected herders) force residents from communities like Yelewata, Daudu, and Udei. Thousands have been displaced into camps, with Guma having one of the highest numbers in Benue State.

Here, IDPs face se- vere food shortages and allege mismanagement of relief materials, leading to protests. There are high risks of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), psychological trauma (anxiety, depression), neglect, and lack of access to education/ healthcare.

There are overcrowded camps, open defecation, lack of hygiene, and poor infrastructure leading to increase in disease and abuse risks. Security in camps is often insufficient, leaving IDPs vulnerable even to attacks that claim lives. Organisations like UNICEF are working on child protection, GBV prevention, and mental health support.