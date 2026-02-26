Benue Killings: We Lost 20 People, Over N250m To Terrorists Herdsmen Attacks In Kwande – Community Leader

…seeks FG’s protection of inhabitants at Benue-Cameroon border

The people of Turan district in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday lamented that the violent attack unleashed on five council wards by invading armed herdsmen terrorists has left behind massive loss of properties worth N250 million, while 20 people were killed during the attack.

Five council wards including Moon, Mbadura, Mbaikyor, Kumakwagh and Yaav, came under heavy attack in recent weeks making hordes of inhabitants to desert their homes and are taking refuge in different places.

Markets, schools, business premises and worship centers were burnt down by the invading terrorists leaving the entire area in ruins. Speaking in an exclusive telephone chat with New Telegraph in Makurdi, a community leader in Turan district, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, lamented the level of destruction caused by the armed herders.

Mr. Akerigba, however appreciated the swift response of the Federal Government through the deployment of dozens of army and other security agencies to help re- store peace in the troubled communities.

He said, “they set ablaze the Abande Market, looted several shops, burnt many houses and as a result of the violent attack, many residents have become refugees in their homeland, this is unfortunate and condemnable.”

“I want to emphasise that this attack and destruction particularly, if quantified in monetary terms could amount to about N250 million.”

He said the troops deployed to the area have been carrying out daily routine patrols to scare away invaders, stressing that the ban- dits have resorted to grazing openly their cows on people’s farmlands, a development he said has instilled fear and tension in the people.