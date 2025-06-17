Benue killings: UN Condemns Attacks

Share

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday condemned the waves of killings in Benue, North Central Nigeria, in which scores of civilians were killed.

This is contained in a statement issued by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, stressing that those responsible for the violence should be apprehended.

“The Secretary-General condemns the killing of innocent civilians, including in Nigeria and we hope that those responsible for this violence will be found and apprehended.”

New Telegraph recalls that dozens of people were killed while they slept and several displaced following brutal attacks on the village of Yelewata.

