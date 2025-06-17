New Telegraph

June 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Benue killings: UN…

Benue killings: UN Condemns Attacks

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday condemned the waves of killings in Benue, North Central Nigeria, in which scores of civilians were killed.

This is contained in a statement issued by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, stressing that those responsible for the violence should be apprehended.

READ ALSO

“The Secretary-General condemns the killing of innocent civilians, including in Nigeria and we hope that those responsible for this violence will be found and apprehended.”

New Telegraph recalls that dozens of people were killed while they slept and several displaced following brutal attacks on the village of Yelewata.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu Endorsement: Salihu Justifies Omission Of Shettima
Read Next

Igbo Women Group Pledges Commitment To Serve Humanity
Share
Copy Link
×