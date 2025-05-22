Benue Killings: Tiv Monarchs Give Herdsmen 10-Day Ultimatum

Share

The Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) has issued a 10-day ultimatum to armed herdsmen terrorizing farming communities in Tivland to vacate the Tiv Kingdom.

In a move aimed at restoring peace and resuming agricultural activities, the monarchs also appealed to Governor Hyacinth Alia to create an enabling environment that would facilitate the peaceful exit of the herders from affected areas.

The Council further directed political and traditional leaders in all Tiv-dominated local government areas to peacefully engage with the herders to ensure their departure and allow farmers to return to their lands.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the council held at the palace of the Tor Tiv in Gboko, the traditional headquarters of the Tiv nation.

Chairing the meeting, the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, ordered the herdsmen to vacate all Tiv lands by the end of May 2025, stressing that the return of farmers to their fields is critical to avert looming hunger in Benue State and across Nigeria.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the Council Secretary, Mr. Shinyi Tyozua, the monarchs expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation in the Tiv Kingdom.

They listed the worst-hit communities as those in Kwande, Katsina-Ala, Logo, Ukum, Guma, Makurdi, Gwer West, Gwer East, and Buruku local government areas.

The Council lamented that farming activities in these areas have ground to a halt due to the occupation of farmlands by herdsmen, who not only graze their cattle on cultivated lands but have also carried out deadly attacks on farmers, forcing many to flee their homes.

It warned that if the situation persists, it could trigger widespread hunger, not just in the Tiv Kingdom but across Nigeria.

