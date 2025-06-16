Benue Killings: Tinubu’s Silence, Indifference Disturbing – Atiku

Share

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the silence and the indifference of the presidency in the persistent killings in Benue State speaks of rot in the conscience of leadership.

Atiku in a statement, described it as “a frightening normalisation of violence against the very people they swore to protect.”

He stated that the bloodshed in Benue State has reached a devastating crescendo, describing it “a brutal and heart-wrenching reality that can no longer be ignored.”

The former vice president noted that for years, families in Benue State have buried their loved ones in silence, villages have been ravaged, and communities shattered, while those in power watched from a distance, offering nothing but hollow assurances.

He also condemned the use of force by the police to disperse protesting youths, and said it is a betrayal of the sacred duty of leadership.

“What kind of government meets a cry for safety with the barrel of a gun and a canister of gas?” he asked.

He called on the conscience of every leader at both the federal and state levels, not to turn “a blind eye while Benue drowns in blood.

“Stop offering condolences and start offering solutions. Work with security agencies, deploy resources, and craft a security architecture that prioritises human lives over political optics.”

Atiku also noted that Benue is not the only states in crisis.

“From Plateau to Zamfara, Kaduna to Taraba; the cries are the same. Nigerians are bleeding and begging to be heard.

“We urge the people not to be silenced. Raise your voices. Demand accountability. Demand justice. Demand a government that sees you, hears you, and protects you.

“History will not be kind to those who chose power over people. The time to act is now,” he said.

