Benue Killings: Tinubu Visits Injured Victims

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday visited surviving victims of the recent brutal attack in the Yelewata community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Tinubu visited the North-Central state following the attack which left over 59 people dead and several others injured

New Telegraph reports that The President went straight to the hospital after arriving at the Tactical Air Command, Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi, at about 12:58 pm on Wednesday.

Tinubu later left the hospital for the new Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House where he is expected to meet with major stakeholders in the state in view of the violent attacks that have led to the loss of lives.

He is expected to meet with families of victims, displaced and injured persons, and community leaders directly impacted by the violence.

The meeting with the stakeholders is part of a broader effort to find a lasting solution to the crisis that has affected parts of the state, especially rural communities.

Expected at the meeting are key national and state-level figures, including the state governor, Hyacinth Alia; governors from across the country, particularly from the North-Central states; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

