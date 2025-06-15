Benue Killings: Tinubu Orders Security Chiefs To Restore Peace

Share

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his directive to security chiefs to take immediate and decisive action to restore peace and security in Benue State.

This renewed order follows a recent surge in reprisal attacks that claimed numerous lives in the state.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President expressed deep concern over the continued bloodshed.

Acting on the President’s directive, intelligence agencies, the military, and the police have already been deployed to the state to coordinate security operations and stabilize the situation.

Tinubu also tasked the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, with initiating reconciliation efforts by convening peace meetings and facilitating dialogue among warring factions—including farmers, herders, and various communities—with a view to achieving lasting harmony.

Describing the killings as inhuman and detrimental to the nation’s progress, the President condemned political and community leaders whose inflammatory remarks may be fueling the crisis.

He urged such leaders to be circumspect in their utterances and rein in individuals instigating violence and reprisals.

“The latest news of wanton killings in Benue State is very depressing. We must not allow this bloodletting to continue unabated. Enough is enough,” President Tinubu declared.

“I have directed the security agencies to act decisively—arrest all perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict—and prosecute them accordingly.

“Political and community leaders in Benue State must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings,” he warned.

He further charged Governor Alia to rise to the occasion and take the lead in the reconciliation process.

“This is the time for Governor Alia to act as a statesman and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring peace to Benue. Our people must live in peace, and it is possible when leaders across the divides work together in harmony, and differences are addressed with fairness, openness, and justice,” Tinubu said.

