Benue Killings: Tinubu Announces ‘Leadership Committee’ To Bring Peace

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced his intention to form a leadership committee to help bring lasting peace to Benue State which has faced a wave of attacks by suspected herdsmen over the years.

Tinubu said this in Makurdi during his visit to Benue State following the recent attack in the Yelwata community which claimed the lives of over 50 people

He said the committee, which would include the Tor Tiv V, Och’Idoma, and other traditional rulers in the state, would meet in Abuja to find a solution to the crisis that has persisted for many years.

Tinubu emphasised the need for all Nigerians to unite against common enemies instead of fighting among themselves.

“I will want us to create this leadership committee now and then we meet in Abuja to really fashion out the nucleus for a lasting peace, and I’m ready to invest in that peace.

“And I want the traditional rulers, Tor Tiv and Ochidoma to be included in this peace committee. I think by now you will be bored of hearing my voice, but I give you the assurance, we will find peace, we will convert this tragedy to prosperity.”

