Benue Killings: Take Us Back To Our Ancestral Homes, Survivors Cry Out

Survivors of the Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area, Benue State, killings have called on the State and the Federal Government to relocate them back to their ancestral homes as they are tired of the harrowing experiences they going through in the Internally Displaced People (IDP) camp they have been confined to in Makurdi, the state capital.

This is was even as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said that anyone involved in violence will face justice.

It would be recalled that over 200 people were killed in the night of Friday, June 13, when gunmen suspected to be terrorists invaded the agrarian village, doused the houses, shops, and animals before setting fire to them.

Those who attempted to flee were gunned down. This prompted national and international concerns. Sunday Telegraph Correspondent’s visit to the IDP camp revealed that the camp and its facilities are grossly inadequate, as they narrated the dastardly act.

Elder Tyokyaa’s ordeal

A 72-year-old displaced farmer from Yelwata, Elder Saawuan Tyokyaa, said the arsonists began the deadly attack right in his wife’s provision store, where many things are sold. They used fuel and set the shop and other houses ablaze, and everything, including food items and clothing, was consumed by the fire.

“What I am wearing are the only clothes I succeeded in taking out. And my wife, as well as six children, all survived the gruesome attack. The most painful aspect is that they came when we were deep asleep, around 10 pm, when it was raining heavily, and launched the attack, which spilled over to the next day. They came in three batches. As you can see for yourself, the hardship here is too much and so I am appealing to both the state and federal governments, respectively, to do everything they can to restore enduring peace in Yelwata so that we can return to our ancestral homes and continue with our normal faming activities to feed our families.

A grandmother’s tears

According to the 78-year-old woman, Mama Uhemen Shoughur, she lost four children in the midnight attack. She said the invaders used fuel and set ablaze all the houses in the compound, including domestic animals like goats, sheep, and chickens.

Mama said she is now helpless, and lacks food, clothing, and shelter, stressing that life is now miserable to her as she has been reduced to depending on people to keep life going.

“When I looked at the charred remains of my children, I wept profusely and could not recognize them again because they were burnt beyond recognition. I am appealing to President Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia to drive away the invaders who want to take our land by force. I want to go back home and stay there. I don’t want to stay here, because life here is unbearable.

Yangeimar Orya:

A farmer in Yelewata, Yangeimar Orya, who currently lives in a temporary camp opened for displaced persons at the International Market, Makurdi, the Benue State capital, told our correspondent that Yelewata came into existence more than 100 years ago.

“Our great-grandfathers lived in this town and gave birth to us. So, this is our ancestral home, and we have nowhere else to go”.

Orya said: “On that very day of the attack, it was raining heavily, and shortly after the downpour, at about 11 pm, I heard sounds of sporadic gunshots coming from all directions.

“Most of the people in the Yelewata community are Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from other Tiv communities in Nassarawa State, who were driven away by militia herdsmen and forced to camp in Yelewata.

“I was lucky because that very night, I slept at LGEA Primary School in Yelewata. The place is under the watch of soldiers, and that was what saved me, as 12 of my relatives were brutally killed.

“The gunmen, some of whom were in army camouflage, set houses on fire, burning the inhabitants, including children aged between five and six, beyond recognition”.

He attributed his survival to the grace of God, but deeply regretted that he lost 12 of his relatives in the attack. He, however, said he was not happy staying in an IDP camp in Makurdi.

He urged the government at the state and federal levels to provide him and his people adequate security so they could return to their ancestral homes and farm to feed themselves.

Orya said even before the attack, he had a premonition that herdsmen were coming to attack his people, and he was restless.

“The number of soldiers, policemen, and Civil Defence Corps members on the ground was not enough to protect the Yelewata community. If we had enough security, such an attack would not have occurred, and I pray that God will never allow such an attack and killings to recur.

Caleb Apaa

A 43-year-old Caleb Apaa, and Doko Ternenge Vitalis, who also shared similar tales, confirmed that “on the day of the attack, it was raining and most people were inside their houses.

“The insurgents stormed the community with sophisticated weapons at about 11 pm, carrying with them petrol which they poured on houses before setting them ablaze. In the melee that ensued, those who attempted to escape were gunned down and cut with machetes.

They said they managed to escape because they ran out of their houses and took to their heels.

“While I am currently at the camp, my pregnant wife is on admission at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, because after running and trekking many miles, she bled a lot and had to be kept under examination.”

Member Dura

The 42-year-old displaced lactating mother told our correspondent that two of her sister’s children were all burnt in the attack beyond recognition.

Mrs. Dura said before the attack, they also had a premonition of the incident as the insurgents were reported to have informed of their attack on the Yelwata community, which she said was not taken seriously.

According to her, they lost many belongings to the fire, including houses, food, and clothing, among other things.

The senseless killings prompted President Bola Tinubu to postpone his visit to Kaduna by 24 hours and visit Makurdi instead. During his condolence visit, Tinubu mandated the country’s service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to go after those behind the dastardly killings.

“Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information. How come no arrest has been made? I expect there should be an arrest of those criminals”, Tinubu spoke at the Benue Government House in Makurdi, the capital, during a stakeholders meeting.

“Christopher (the Chief of Defence Staff), you have given much. I watch your comments; you can’t be tired of staying in the bush. Oloyede and the Air Marshal, we thank all of you, but we need to keep our ears to the ground, let’s get those criminals, let’s get them out. DG NIA, DG SSS, retool your information channels and let’s have tangible intelligence so that this will not occur again.”

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, recently met with traditional rulers in the state as part of ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace in the state.

The meeting, which took place behind closed doors at the Government House in Makurdi, had HRM, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, HRM Och’Idoma, John Odogbo, other traditional rulers, and some selected community leaders in attendance.

Musa, who spoke with journalists after the meeting, emphasised the Federal Government and the military leadership’s sincerity in resolving the security challenges confronting the state.

The CDS recalled previous consultations, including the recent visit by President Bola Tinubu, as part of ongoing efforts to secure the state and ensure displaced citizens return to their communities.

“We have a challenge in Benue, and I believe, working together, we will find a solution.

“When we sit down and talk sincerely, bringing out all that is affecting us, we’ll be able to find the solution”, he said.

The CDS appreciated the Tor Tiv and the Och’Idoma for their candid contributions and called for continued collaboration between the communities and security agencies.

He urged royal fathers to regard the military as partners and sons working towards peace in a region with shared history and struggles.

Musa stated that certain individuals, both internal and external, were fueling the crisis for political or economic gains.

He emphasised that the military would not condone illegal arms possession or criminal activities, regardless of the perpetrators’ identity or affiliation.

“Anybody bearing arms illegally will be arrested. If he threatens security forces, he will be neutralised. That is the mandate”, he said.