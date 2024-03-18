Benue Killings: Stop Terrorists Bloodbath, Massacre Of Our People, Group Tells FG

…Seeks foreign agencies’ support,

…wants FG to build a military base in a troubled community

As the killings in the Turan community, Kwande Local Government Areas of Benue State continue unabated, the Turan Consultative Forum (TCF) has appealed to both the federal and state governments to end the ongoing bloodbath and massacre being perpetrated by armed terrorists herdsmen for the return of enduring peace in troubled villages.

Besides, the group has appealed to international agencies and countries to extend similar support they are providing to victims of Boko Haram in the North East to those of armed herdsmen attacks in Kwande local government area of Benue State to cushion the effect of the hardship the attack has brought on the people.

Chairman of the Turan Consultative Forum, Prof. Philip Abachi and Secretary, Dr Dennis Ayaga, who disclosed this at a news conference in Makurdi, lamented what they called the scourge of ‘genocide’ going on in the area.

The TCF leaders disclosed that the invading herders have sacked their villages and killed over 30 innocent people in nine different attacks in several council wards in the area, stressing that “the unrelenting attacks have a negative impact on the social and economic well-being of the surviving victims’.

They maintained that the coordinated attacks on the ancestral home of the Tiv nation were clear cases of terrorism.

“These herdsmen terrorists, rated by the Global Terrorism Index, as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world (only after Boko Haram, ISIS and Al-Shabab) have launched several deadly attacks on our villages leaving behind scores of dead bodies, burnt houses and destruction of farmlands. The

survivors now live pitiably as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS).

“These coordinated attacks by the invaders have led to our people fleeing from their ancestral homes and are now refugees without shelter, clothes, food and basic medications.

“The fatalities from the attacks have been massive, such that at some point, we had no option but to organize a mass burial at Jato Aka.

“We are unfortunately convinced with certainty that the motive of the attackers is to kill our people and occupy our lands. The attacks have

spread to Ikurav-Ya, signalling that the entire Kwande is unsafe”.

“We have faith in the ability of government to halt the attacks, provide security and facilitate the safe return of our people who are predominantly farmers to their ancestral homes.

“Undoubtedly, the return of the people to their homes/farms will have a positive impact on food security in Benue State and Nigeria at large, given that Benue is the Food Basket of the Nation”.

The group listed over 25 council wards that have been attacked recently and over 30 people killed and called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to enforce the ranching and anti-open grazing law of the state.

“The government should increase the presence of security personnel in the areas under attack for normalcy to return, facilitate the return of the IDPS to their ancestral homes to continue their normal way of life and admonished the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Ministry of

Humanitarian Affairs, at both State and Federal, to quickly come to the aid of the victims and provide relief materials to lessen their pains/losses.

“We also call on international agencies and foreign countries to provide assistance to our people just like they are currently doing in the North East of Nigeria. We also call on the Federal Government to establish a military base in the Turan axis of Kwande so as to forestall further attacks on our people”.