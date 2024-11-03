Benue Killings: Scores Flee Suswam, Zam’s Villages 

Share

Scores of Benue residents in Anyiin and Naka, homesteads of Senators Titus Tartenger Zam and Gabriel Suswam are now no-go areas as many were killed in cold blood by suspected Fulani terrorists.

While Anyiin, one of the villages that suffered severe military invasion in 2001 is still nursing wounds of that attack, its inhabitants are still wallowing in penury with heavy bandits attacks as other communities such as Ukemberagya, Tswarev, Mbawar, Gov, Mbainange and Tombo among others not spared.

A similar scenario is playing out along the busy Makurdi-Naka and other communities forcing several people including women and children to flee their homes and leaving household belongings such as food items and domestic animals at the mercy of the invaders.

New Telegraph gathered that the presence of conventional security apparatuses is reportedly not felt by the people in the respective local government areas as most times they also fall victim of the gruesome attacks.

Reports said the death toll in last week’s attack on Anyiin, the Logo local government area has risen to over 19, while reports in Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West local government area revealed that at least five people were killed at the weekend, bringing the reported total number of deaths from the two local government areas as at last week to 24 and counting.

Besides, the Makurdi-Naka road has also been allegedly described as a death trap as travellers and commuters are now said to have abandoned the road for safety of their lives.

New Telegraph also reports that already, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps have been filled up with victims due to continued displacement of the people.

Findings revealed that not only Logo and Anyiin that are affected, other local government areas that are confronted by intractable banditry activities include: Kwande, Ukum, Agatu, Ado amd Katsina-Ala among others.

Reacting, the Chairman of Gwer West Local Government Area, Mr. Torsar Ormin, decried the security challenges and humanitarian crises rocking the local government.

Mr Ormin stated this when he, in the company of Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Aondowase Kunde, and some humanitarian international partners visited some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Gwer West.

The chairman stated that many citizens of the area had been displaced from their ancestral homes and are taking refuge in IDP camps.

According to him, the people are going through difficult times as they could no longer access their sources of livelihood.

“Feeding remains a serious challenge, and while the state government and donor agencies are doing their best, it is still not enough.

“These people have no other source of livelihood besides, proper nutrition is crucial for good health, and unfortunately, the health situation is dire.

“Water is another critical issue. The residents told us that they are drinking from a stream, which poses serious health risks.

“The primary healthcare centre here is overwhelmed by the population and appears to be understaffed and lacking adequate medication.

“Additionally, the children are out of school. It is heartening that the visiting UN team identified this as a major problem”, he said.

Ormin commended Alia’s efforts to resolve issues of displacement caused by insecurity and to help the people return to their ancestral homes.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Anene Sewuese, had confirmed the attack in Anyiin, with a promise to provide more details.

