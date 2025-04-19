Benue Killings: Residents Recount Gory Tales

Share

•We need security not relief materials –Displaced indigenes

Benue State has witnessed a return of massive killings as a result of unending attacks on communities by armed herdsmen terrorists with over 12 out of 23 local government areas now under siege.

Scores of people including women and children have been killed with over 80 per cent of land naturally belonging to the inhabitants now occupied by the insurgents.

The state government appears to be helpless as no concrete measure has been evolved to end the aged-long hostility, rather it has been singing the gospel that the killings have been reduced to “mere skirmishes”, and that the state is “witnessing relative peace”.

Many inhabitants have fled their homes and are currently taken refuge in different areas lacking basic amenities like food, water and shelter most of which have been destroyed by the invaders.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the local government areas worse hit by the worsening herdsmen killings and acts of terror include: Agatu, Apa, Ogbadibo, Otukpo, Ado, Gwer-West, Guma, Ukum, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Obi, Kwande the homestead of former Minister of Steel Development Wantaregh Paul Unongo as well as Makurdi, the metropolitan local government among others.

These local government areas have continued to witness, on a daily basis, an influx of herdsmen with their cattle and grazing unchallenged openly on the farmlands of peasant farmers and some even forcefully raping the women and killing innocent people.

The invaders destroy the crops planted by farmers by uprooting them to feed their cows thereby leaving the farmers to wallow in extreme hunger.

Scores of owners of land have been displaced, with some taking refuge on mountain tops or in nearby villages deemed to be safe thus exposing them to attack from diseases like malaria, tetanus and rabies among others.

It is disturbing that the invaders now target markets and worship centres to kill people. The Catholic Laity Council of the Makurdi Diocese has cried out that they have lost 15 parishes and over 150 churches to herdsmen attacks, adding that across the country, over 124 of its Priests had been kidnapped, some killed and others regained freedom at very high cost.

Due to the attacks and killings by the Fulani terrorists, schools in the affected local government areas had been closed down as most of them had been taken over by the blood sucking herders with no hope of the children resuming and continuing with their education.

Some of the persons who spoke to Saturday Telegraph on the matter including Mr. Lawrence Akerigba who hails from Kwande local government area, described the killings as disturbing.

According to him, “the killings have assumed a disturbing dimension because they are aimed at total cleansing and to forcefully take over our land”.

“As you can see, we are purely farmers and as a result of the attacks and killings, our people have deserted the farming communities and all harvested crops and our houses have been destroyed. We are left with nothing to feed our families.

“The state government does not care about our lives, the government is doing nothing to protect us. The other time they brought food items through SEMA which was not even enough to go round the displaced population. Please, help us tell the Governor, Hyacinth Alia, that we don’t need his relief materials, what we need at the moment is he should provide enough security for our communities, our people are being killed on a daily basis and he is doing nothing. We want an end to these killings, enough is enough”.

One of the survivors, Teryange Tyover, told Saturday Telegraph that he narrowly escaped been killed by the whiskers. Narrating his ordeal, Tyover who hails from Jato Aka in Kwande local government area said he lost all his household items as well as foodstuff and livestock to the invading terrorists who also set his houses ablaze.

He said, “I am pleading with both the state and federal governments to construct both police and military stations at Jato-Aka and Nyihemba settlement areas to checkmate incessant invasion of the area and to enable residents return to their ancestral homes to continue with normal farming activities to feed their families.”

Tyover lamented that as a result of the attack, his children are no longer going to school, for fear of been killed, adding that if adequate security is beefed up in the entire community, life will certainly bounce back.

It is a sad commentary that, no day passes in the state without the insurgents attacking a community, with no concrete reaction from the government of the day.

The attack on residents of Otobi community in Akpa district of Otukpo local government area of Benue state which left at least seven people dead attracted no official reaction and condemnation from the government. What the people normally hear is that “there is relative peace in the state”.

It is a sad commentary that efforts by other illustrious sons of the state and indeed other Nigerians to help alleviate the worsening plightof the IDPs are often rebuffed by the state government.

For instance, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation Prof. Terlumun Utsev, a son of the state and Mr. Peter Obi had wanted to visit some IDP camps and donate assorted food and non-food items to cushion the plight of victims of armed herdsmen attacks as a support to the state government but were reportedly denied entry at the government house and even into the state, a development most political analysts deemed not good enough.

Last week, the governor stopped Mr. Obi from coming into the state and further informed “the public that he is not expecting any August visitor to the state.

He claimed in a statement that he was “engaged in high-profile meetings with key state actors to discuss critical issues affecting our state”.

“Therefore, he strongly advised against any group or high profile individual(s) attempting to enter the state for any kind of visit that may generate political assemblies without prior approval.

“For anyone considering a visit to Benue State without the Governor’s knowledge, it is imperative to reconsider such plans, as the safety and security of individuals in this regard cannot be guaranteed.”

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula who signed that statement, also informed the public to note that all individuals or groups intending to visit IDPs in Benue State must first seek and obtain written permission from Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA).

Saturday Telegraph reports that the current security situation in the state may snowball into a terrible situation if nothing is done to contain it just as even within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) itself, there is serious crisis that has divided it into factions both in the state House of Assembly, the ranks of the party itself as well as all its facets.

Share