Benue Killings: Reps Demand Urgent Military Action

The House of Representatives on Thursday raised alarm over the continued killings in communities within the Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State.

The House consequently called on the federal government and security agencies to urgently strengthen military operations to stop the attacks.

The call followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Hon. Terseer Ugbor (APC, Benue).

Ugbor described the killings as coordinated attacks by armed mercenaries and bandits on several communities in Kwande Local Government Area in recent weeks, which have led to deaths, injuries, destruction of property, and mass displacement of residents.

He recalled that on February 3, 2026, attackers invaded Abande and Anwase communities in the Turan district, killing at least 17 people, including a Mobile Police officer, while several others sustained injuries and homes, farmlands, and livelihoods were destroyed.

He said similar attacks were also recorded in Anem and Tomataan communities in Ikyurav-Ya, as well as parts of Ikyov in Ushongo Local Government Area.

According to him, another deadly assault occurred on March 5, 2026, when armed assailants killed 16 people in Mbaav community in Mbadura Council Ward and Mbachoon community, including surrounding areas in Yaav Council Ward, leaving several others injured.

“As we speak here today, Mr. Speaker, a mass burial is currently planned to bury some of the people who recently lost their lives to these attacks,” Ugbor said.

The lawmaker disclosed that during an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas on March 8, he observed that although a full battalion of the Nigerian Army had been deployed to the area, the troops were facing operational constraints that hindered effective response.

He also noted that the operational mandate of the deployed forces appeared unclear, raising questions about whether the mission was intended as a peacekeeping effort or a full combat operation aimed at flushing out armed groups and bandits operating in the area.

Ugbor further warned that the porous Nigeria–Cameroon border corridor in Benue State has created easy entry and exit routes for armed groups, providing safe havens in ungoverned spaces.

He added that illegal mining activities in the mineral-rich border region were also attracting criminal networks and fueling illicit activities that worsen insecurity.

The lawmaker also expressed concern that the Kashimbila area in neighbouring Taraba State had become a staging ground for attackers, warning that without urgent intervention, the violence could escalate and deepen the humanitarian crisis.

Following the motion, the House urged the Federal Government and security agencies to immediately deploy additional technological and logistical support, including drones, surveillance assets, and modern combat equipment, to security forces operating in Kwande Local Government Area.

The lawmakers also called on the Federal Government to transform the Benue–Nigeria–Cameroon border area into an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) with strong security and economic infrastructure to promote legitimate economic activities and deny criminal groups safe havens.

The House further urged the government to impose an immediate ban on illegal mining in the affected areas and establish strict regulatory monitoring to prevent criminal exploitation of mineral resources.

It also mandated the House Committees on Defence, and National Security and Intelligence to liaise with relevant agencies for the prompt implementation of the resolutions and report back to the House.

The House observed a one-minute silence in honour of the victims of the attacks.