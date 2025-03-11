Benue Killings: Protesters Burn Monarch’s Palace, LG Secretariat

Share

Youths from Naka Area of Benue State on Tuesday set the Palace of Ter Nagi, Chief Daniel Abomtse, and parts of the Gwer West Local Government Secretariat on fire while protesting the killing of three people.

New Telegraph gathered that the development came after some suspected armed herdsmen reportedly killed three operatives of the Benue Civil Protection Guards at Garuwa community.

The bodies of the victims which were brought to Naka in the early hours of Tuesday triggered protests that escalated into destruction.

The Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Victor Omirin, and Ter Nagi, Chief Daniel Abomtse, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, they burned down the secretariat and the Ter Naka palace. Three protection guards were killed in Garuwa so when their bodies were brought to Naka, it sparked protest from the youth and it’s now being taken over by hoodlums,” the chairman said.

