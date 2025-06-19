Benue Killings: President Okays Cattle Ranch To End Farmer-Herder Clashes

Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a ranch in Benue State in a strategic move to address the persistent bloodshed plaguing the region.

The approval came during his official visit to the state yesterday, where he engaged with stakeholders and traditional leaders at the Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House in Makurdi. President Tinubu also voiced his concern regarding the slow progress in apprehending those responsible for the violence.

He said: “I need tangible evidence that this incident won’t happen again,” while calling on security agencies to collaborate in getting the perpetrators.

The President noted the need for unity among Nigerians, stating that “we are members of the same family living in different rooms, we must come together to fight our enemies, not each other”.

Tinubu highlighted the importance of addressing the issue of land grabbing, which he believes is at the root of the conflict. “We have enough land to accommodate and feed everybody, we don’t need to fight over it,” he said.

The President said his administration was committed to delivering peace and economic stability, reiterating “we were elected to govern and not to bury”. He urged Nigerians to tolerate one another, referencing the national anthem’s message of brotherhood and unity.

