Benue Killings: Police Confirm Arrest Of 42 Bandits, Others With 2 AK-47, 21 Other Firearms

…says command not overwhelmed by herders’ attacks

The Benue State Police Command yesterday confirmed the arrest of 42 bandits and local militants with two AK-47 guns and 21 locally made firearms.

About 10 of the 42, suspected herders have being detained. The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ifeanyi Enemari, who disclosed this at an interactive session with newsmen in Makurdi, also said the Command is not overwhelmed by the intractable herder’s attacks and would not relent in its efforts at ensuring that the displaced population returns to their ancestral homes.

“We have so far arrested 42 armed herdsmen including local militants, and we are not overwhelmed by the activities of the herdsmen attacks. The command has recovered two AK-47 guns and 21 locally made firearms from them.

Others have been charged to court while others are under investigation.” CP Ifeanyi Emenari, said on assumption of office, he visited the Sankera area which comprises Katsina-Ala/Logo/ Ukum local government areas as well as Otukpo, Apa, Agatu and other local government areas where there were pockets of reported attacks and discovered that inhabitants were indeed yearning for peace in their communities.

He disclosed that he was in the state under the directives of the Inspector General of Police to halt attacks and killings to ensure that farmers return to their homes and is determined to do so.

