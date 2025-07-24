Benue Killings: Police Arrest 3 Gun Runners, Recover Firearms

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested members of a notorious arms supply syndicate responsible for arming bandits in Benue and other North Central states.

The development, Force Headquarters said, is in continuation of police investigation on the deadly attacks by bandits on communities last month in Benue State.

The Force Police Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said operatives of the Federal Intelligence Department and Intelligence Response Team FID-IRT, acting on credible intelligence on the activities of some bandits who participated in the Yelwata killings on June 21, stormed the hideout of the bandits in a forest at the boundary of Kardako, Nasarawa and Yelwata, Benue States.

Adejobi, in a statement yesterday, said a fierce gun duel ensued between the police and the hoodlums, causing the bandits to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries, adding that two GPMGs were recovered from their hideout in the process.

He further explained that on July 8, 2025, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), in a tactical operation, along the Lafia–Makurdi Expressway in Makurdi, Benue State, arrested 25-yearold Abubakar Isah, in possession of three AK47 rifles and 1002 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

“The arrest followed actionable intelligence indicating an impending arms movement intended for distribution to bandit groups known to be terrorising various communities in Benue State.

“Further investigations revealed that the arms and ammunition were supplied by a notorious arms dealer, Jacob Adikwu, operating from Abinsi, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, and was to be delivered to one Dan Hassan, a bandit kingpin known for orchestrating deadly attacks against communities across Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, and Kwara states”, Adejobi stated.