Benue Killings: Peter Obi Demands Urgent Intervention

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on Sunday condemned the recent wave of killings in Benue State.

In a statement issued on his official X handle, Obi described the incessant killings in the state as a national tragedy that demands urgent intervention.

He expressed deep sorrow over the reported killing of over 200 people in a single attack, lamenting the destruction of homes and the displacement of entire communities.

The economic expert criticised what he describes as a recurring failure of leadership, stressing that the Nigerian government at all levels has a constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property.

In solidarity with the people of Benue, Obi assured them that their suffering is shared by many Nigerians, calling for relevant authorities to go beyond symbolic gestures and take concrete, decisive actions to end the bloodshed and restore peace in the region.

“My heart is heavy as I learn of yet another horrific series of killings in Benue. This tragedy has become too common in our national life, and the Benue situation now calls for a national emergency.

“This is not merely violence. It is a failure of leadership, a stain on our collective conscience,” he said. “We cannot accept the normalisation of mass killing. It is intolerable.

“To the people of Benue, I say: your pain is our pain. The blood of your loved ones cries out for justice.

“A safe, secure Benue is not too much to ask; it is our moral duty, our national duty,” Obi added.

“This is not the Nigeria we deserve, nor the Nigeria we aspire to. We must end this bloodshed. We must reclaim our humanity.”

