Benue Killings: People May Resort To Self-Help Says David Mark

Share

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has expressed deep concern over the continued and escalating killings of citizens in Benue State.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday by Paul Mumeh, his Special Adviser, Mark warned that the situation might compel residents to resort to self-help and defend themselves if the government continues to fail in its fundamental duty of protecting lives and property.

Mark decried the deteriorating security situation in Benue, which has led to loss of hundreds of lives and widespread destruction of property, describing the killings as “senseless, tragic, and unacceptable.”

He emphasized that the primary responsibility of any government is the welfare and security of its citizens. According to him, any deviation from this mandate constitutes a gross disservice to the people.

“This is the unfortunate reality the Benue people are confronted with. Government must rise to its responsibility, or risk leaving the people with no option but to defend themselves,” he said.

Mark urged the Federal Government to fulfill its constitutional obligation to safeguard the lives and property of all Nigerians and called on the state government, under the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia, to intensify its efforts in ensuring the safety of the people.

In addition, the former President of the Senate appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, and stakeholders to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with security agencies in identifying and apprehending those behind these heinous crimes.

To the people of Benue, Senator Mark offered a message of solidarity and resilience. “This is a trying moment for our people,” he said. “We must unite, mobilize, and speak with one voice against the invaders. We must refuse to bow to fear.”

Despite the ongoing provocations, he urged the people to remain law-abiding, stay united, and uphold the enduring spirit of being their brother’s keeper.

Share