Benue Killings: PDP Elders Decry Worsening Insecurity

…Urges Alia, Tinubu To Purge Herders

The elders’ forum of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), under the umbrella of G-14 and G-9 across the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State, have decried the unprecedented level of insecurity that has devastated communities in the state.

This was as they called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia to rise and purge the state of herdsmen terrorizing the villages.

Chairman of the G-14 and a chieftain of the PDP, Dr. Laha Dzever accompanied by his counterpart of the G-9, Chief Elisha Amali, Amali, disclosed this at a news briefing in Makurdi.

Dr. Dzever, identified insecurity as one of the huge challenges the state had been grappling with and stressed the need for both the state and federal governments to concentrate largely on securing the state and freeing Benue of herders, whom he noted are responsible for over 90 percent of insecurity ravaging the state.

He also harped on the lack of transparency and accountability by the APC-led government in the state, urging the government to adopt open governance practices that would allow people to hold government accountable.

While frowning at the attack on the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Aba Moro, by the APC elders forum over his (Moro’s) comments on the suspension of 13 members of the state Assembly saying the decision is tantamount to legislative reckless and advised a return to status quo.

He said Moro’s comments were a true reflection of the position of the rule of law and established democratic principles, adding that the plot to remove the state Chief Judge was indeed a threat to democracy.

He advised the state Assembly to act judiciously and responsibly by ensuring that decisions concerning judicial officers are made with integrity and fairness and to be rooted in the rule of law and due process.

