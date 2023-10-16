Benue Killings: Ortom Challenges Alia To List Measures To Protect The People

Accuses gov of suppressing media coverage of the genocide

The immediate-past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom on Monday challenged his successor, Governor Hyacinth Alia to list measures he has evolved to protect citizens of the state from been massacred by suspected armed Fulani terrorists since he assumed office nearly half a year now.

Besides, Chief Ortom has accused the governor of allegedly suppressing media coverage of pockets of the genocide ongoing in several local government areas of the state being perpetrated by armed herders and local militia.

Chief Ortom was reacting to a statement by Governor Alia’s spokesman which described the efforts he made to ensure the security of lives of the people as ‘political gimmicks’. The statement also claimed that the security measures employed by the former governor did not yield any results.

This is just as the invaders have killed three people on Saturday in Imatom village, in Logo local government area of the state.

According to Alia, “We were all in the state during the period PDP held sway as the ruling party in Benue. The consistent media outings of the erstwhile Governor Ortom were more of political gimmicks. Was the state safer during that time than it is now? His cries in the media produced no results, until he exited office”.

But Ortom in a swift response via his media aide, Mr. Terver Akase, said Alia lacks the capacity to criticize his eight-year rule.

“If anyone is to critique former Governor Ortom’s strides in security, such a person is certainly not Governor Alia who has proven that the safety of the people is the least of his concerns.

“This is a government that has done everything to suppress media coverage of the genocide ongoing in several local government areas of Benue State as perpetrated by armed herders and local militia whom Governor Alia fondly calls “my brothers in the bush”.

“Benue people are being slaughtered like animals in their homes by terrorists, but Governor Alia wants the rest of the country to believe that there is absolute peace in the state. The other day at the Presidential Villa, he gleefully told State House correspondents that there is peace in Benue State, as according to him, the attacks and killings have ended and all internally displaced people have also returned to their ancestral homes.

“Governor Alia has repeatedly blamed youths of the state for carrying out acts of violence but has never said a word to condemn herdsmen over the massacre of innocent Benue people.

“Only a Governor who has zero value for humanity and honesty would look into television cameras and tell the world that his people are safe and in peace when indeed his people no longer have any place to call their home with daily attacks and killings taking place in Sankera and other parts of the state. True leadership is ingrained in compassion, love for the people and integrity”.

“I challenge Governor Alia to list the measures he has taken to protect the lives of Benue people so far. While he is on that, it is important to let him know that Governor Ortom was the one who requested for a full military operation in Benue State code named Operation Whirl Stroke after the former President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved what was a mere Military Exercise known as ‘Ayem A Kpatuma’. The successes recorded by Operation Whirl Stroke with the constant support of Governor Ortom are there for everyone to see.

Chief Ortom recalled that a week after he assumed office in 2015, he purchased patrol vehicles for the Benue State Police Command and other security agencies in the state.

“One does not need to mention the celebrated enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, as well as the recruitment of thousands of Benue youths as members of Community Volunteer Guards. It is public knowledge that Governor Alia has not been comfortable with the law and has been looking for ways to repeal it to please the interests only he knows. He has since rendered the Community Volunteer Guards ineffective.

“I saw that the law establishing Community Volunteer Guards in the year 2000 by Governor George Akume was very important to Benue, so the State Executive Council under me amended the legislation to meet current realities.

In addition to the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, Ortom said his administration enacted a law prohibiting Kidnapping, Cultism and other related crimes.

Chief Ortom noted that his administration also effectively managed the humanitarian crisis arising from the attacks by caring for thousands of people living in Internally Displaced Persons camps (IDP), emphasizing that “today, no week passes without the displaced persons coming out of the camps to protest against their abandonment by the Alia administration”.