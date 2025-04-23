Benue Killings: Ortom Cancels 64th Birthday Amid Growing Insecurity

Share

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom on Wednesday, suspended all elaborate activities planned for his 64th birthday in a gesture of solidarity with victims of the ongoing violent attacks in the state.

New Telegraph reports that Ortom, who turned 64, announced the decision in a statement released by his media aide, Terver Akase.

The former governor said his choice to forgo celebrations was in response to the tragic events unfolding across Benue.

Instead, he said he would stand with the victims and their families, expressing deep sympathy and acknowledging their pain and loss.

He also thanked the people of Benue and Nigerians nationwide for their support.

READ ALSO

Ortom called on citizens to continue praying fervently for the victims and appealed to all Nigerians to seek divine intervention for lasting peace.

He called for prayers for national leaders to help them confront the country’s security crisis.

Specifically, he asked the public to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and that God should grant them wisdom and strength to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

“In light of the ongoing intensified invasion, attacks, and senseless killings of innocent Benue people by Fulani terrorists across various local government areas, I have decided not to hold any celebration or festivities.

“I remain grateful to God Almighty for His mercy, good health, and blessings over the past 64 years, and I reaffirm my commitment to the service of God and humanity in the years ahead.” the statement added.

Share