Benue Killings: Legislator Urges Tinubu To Intervene

A member of the Benue State House of Assembly, Samuel Mato, yesterday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the gang violence in the state. Clashes between farmers and herdsmen have led to the loss of many lives, with property destroyed in the state. However, some residents have pointed the finger at herdsmen for the mass killings.

Addressing a news conference in Makurdi, Mato expressed confidence that Tinubu’s intervention would help curb the rising violence in the state, particularly in the Turan and Ikyurav-Ya communities, where scores of farmers have been displaced. The legislator, who confirmed the abduction of a policeman and a vigilante by gunmen, said at least 30 other people were killed in various attacks after the Christmas Day tragic attack across Moon, Mbadura, Yaav, Mbaikyol and Kumakwagh council wards, where 17 farmers were massacred.

Mato, who represents Kwande East Constituency, rubbished claims by the Bureau of Homeland Security Affairs Director-General, Jacob Gbamwuan, that there was relative peace in the area. He said: “Since the Christmas Day massacre of over 17 people, 30 additional lives have been lost in various attacks across Moon, Mbadura, Yaav, Mbaikyol and Kumakwagh council wards.

