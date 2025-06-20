Benue Killings: Kiddwaya Reacts To Backlash Amidst Monetary Donations

Share

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star, Kiddwaya, has reacted to backlash amidst his intention of seeking financial support for people of Benue State.

According to him, the wake of the recent bandits attack was genuine and driven by his connection to the state as a native son.

New Telegraph recalls that few days after the tragic incident in Benue State, Kiddwaya took to social media to call on Nigerians to donate to his foundation to provide help to the victims in Benue.

During his donation appeal, he noted that people could donate as low as ₦500 because every naira mattered to his foundation, but the post earned him backlash online.

Reacting to the backlash online via his Instagram page on Thursday, Kiddwaya acknowledged that the pain and misunderstanding caused by his donation post and chose to take it down out of respect for the voices of his critics.

The reality TV star said that the crisis in Benue, which resulted in loss of life and displacement, is a real tragedy.

He expressed commitment to supporting his people, stating that he will continue to use his platform, voice, and resources to help those in need, regardless of the criticism.

He said, “I’ve seen the comments. I hear the backlash. I didn’t post about Benue for clout, I posted because I genuinely care. I am a Benue indigene and a proud Benue man. What’s happening there breaks my heart, and I couldn’t just look away.

“I took the donation post down because I saw the pain and misunderstanding it caused, not because I’m ashamed of helping, but because I respect your voices, even the angry ones. But let’s not forget what this is really about. Right now, people in Benue are being attacked. Families are being torn apart. Lives are being lost.

“Innocent children, mothers, and fathers, killed or displaced from their homes. That’s the real tragedy here. That’s what hurts and staying silent in the face of this kind of pain didn’t feel right.

“The Kiddwaya Foundation was built for moments like this, to step in where help is needed most. And like all foundations, community support is what gives it life. I can’t fix this crisis alone. But I can, and will, do my part.

“Moving forward, I will continue on this journey of supporting my people. Nonetheless, with more of us standing together, we can do even more, for Benue, and for every Nigerian going through pain like this. Let me say this clearly: I will not stop caring. I will not stop showing up when lives are on the line.

“And I will continue to use what I have, my voice, my platform, and my resources, to help, no matter what anyone says. This isn’t about me. It never was. It’s about the Benue people, and i hope that when the noise fades, we’ll all remember what truly matters.”

