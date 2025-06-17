Benue Killings: Kiddwaya Demands Justice For Victims

Share

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star, Terseer Waya, also known as Kiddwaya, has expressed sadness over the recent killings in his home state of Benue, describing them as “unacceptable.”

In a statement via his Instagram page, Kiddwaya demanded justice for the victims and lasting solutions, stressing that the people of Benue do not want political excuses.

He called on the government, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders to act decisively to protect residents of the state and bring the perpetrators to book.

The statement reads, “Our people deserve to live in peace, free from fear and violence. What is happening today is a humanitarian tragedy that demands urgent attention, justice, and lasting solutions, not silence or political excuses.

“I call on the government, security agencies, and all stakeholders to act decisively to protect our people and hold those responsible accountable. I also urged well-meaning Nigerians and the international partners to stand with Benue during this time.”

Speaking further, he condoled with the victims, survivors, and affected families, urging the people of Benue not to stop demanding peace, justice, and the dignity “every human being deserves.”

