Benue Killings: Is Nigeria Really A Zoo?

Share

Over time, we have heard statements portraying Nigeria as not a country but just an expansive zoo. As a patriotic citizen, I have often dismissed this statement as unpatriotic and heretic, but the seeming indifference of the Federal Government in the face of the unabating bloodletting in Benue State and other parts of Nigeria by suspected herdsmen compels reappraisal of that statement.

For long, successive Nigerian administrations have complacently watched the perennial disputes between pastoral farmers and marauding herdsmen in Nigeria over the fertile agricultural land spaces in different parts of the country. While pastoral farmers want to use their land spaces for cultivation of crops, the itinernt herders would have none of that. Herders want their cattle to graze on all land spaces.

This has been the cause of perennial bloody clashes across the country. Presently, blood and tears are flowing like rivers in Benue State and other parts of the country as a result of the tussle between the locals and herdsmen over land. This has lasted for years. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is facing a daunting challenge: food insecurity.

With a population projected to reach 400 million by 2050, the country’s agricultural sector is under immense pressure to produce sufficient food. Unfortunately, the current state of hunger in Nigeria is alarming, with millions of citizens struggling to access food.

According to recent studies, Nigeria ranks among the top 10 developing countries facing serious food insecurity. While Nigeria’s population grows at geometric proportion, her food production rate grows at arithmetic proportion.

This has created a progressively widening gap between the population and food availability, leading to a significant gap between demand and supply. This gap is exacerbated by factors such as climate change, insecurity, and inadequate agricultural infrastructure. Hence, the perennial hunger and food insecurity which have compounded the country’s economic woes.

Several factors contribute to hunger and food insecurity in Nigeria: The nation’s rapid population growth puts pressure on the country’s agricultural sector, making sufficient food production challenging. The lack of functional roads, storage facilities, and irrigation systems hinders agricultural productivity and food distribution. Climate-related disasters, such as droughts and floods, negatively impact agricultural production and food security.

The Boko Haram insurgency in the northeastern region has displaced thousands of people, while the violent marauding herders, who often clash with farmers in local communities in the southern parts of the country, constitutes great impediment to farming in the entire southern Nigeria. These have negatively impacted agricultural activities and food supply chains all over the country in no mean measures.

To address the pressing issue of food crises in the country, the Nigerian government must take proactive steps to ensure sufficient food production and distribution. The government should allocate a significant portion of the national budget to the agricultural sector to support farmers, improve infrastructure, and enhance productivity.

The unrestrained killings of farmers in Benue State is heartbreaking and leaves one wondering the value that Nigerian leaders have for human life…

The government should promote climate-resilient agricultural practices, such as conservations and agroforestry, to mitigate the impacts of climate change on agriculture.

The government should build functional roads, storage facilities, and sustainable irrigation systems to support agricultural productivity and food distribution.

Beyond these, the government should ban open grazing and support modern approach to livestock development like ranching. This will end herdsmen farmers clashes and free encumbered farmlands for cultivation. Both the government and farmers should equally explore aquaculture.

Livestock and aquaculture development will diversify food sources and improve nutrition. One of the greatest factors responsible for food scarcity is post-harvest losses of farm produce arising from lack of storage facilities and processing equipment.

This is pathetic given the fact that farm produce are naturally perishable. Radical investments in food storage and preservation facilities will reduce post-harvest losses, enhance food security and boost foreign exchange.

The government should give functional encouragement to small and medium scale agribusinesses, including access to financial facilities, agricultural inputs and extension services, to enhance farming.

Agriculture, especially food security cannot be achieved separately by either government or private individuals. Collaboration of both the government and the private sector is necessary for food security to be achieved because a lot of other ancillary factors like expertise, technology and security are involved.

It is unfortunate that midway into the rainy season as well as this year’s farming season, many farmers are unable to access their lands. The unrestrained killings of farmers in Benue State is heartbreaking and leaves one wondering the value that Nigerian leaders have for human life; and if Nigeria is truly a country or a zoo.

This essay seeks to prompt the respective leadership of the country, states and the local government areas to take proactive actions by arranging for the security of farmers, putting in place functional supply and distribution of farm inputs to all farmers within their respective jurisdictions and the establishment of Public Private Partnership for the purpose of establishing farm produce storage and processing facilities.

Share