Benue Killings: I Won’t Fold Hands Watch Bandits Destroy, Take Over Communities – Alia

…Visits, condoles victims of Kwande attacks, promises end to crises

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has assured the people of the state that his government will not fold its hands and watch bandits kill, destroy and take over the land that rightly belongs to communities of the state.

Governor Alia gave the assurance when he visited and donated relief materials to hundreds of displaced people in six council wards in Kwande Local Government Area recently attacked by bandits suspected to be herdsmen militia with an assurance to bring the crisis to an end.

The affected council wards are Moon, Mbadura, Yaiv, Kumakwagh, Mbakyor and Nyiev 1.

Addressing the people in Ichongo traditional council, Jato Aka, RCM Special Science Primary School, Nyihemba and Achia Primary Health Care, Usambeliev Ikyurav-Ya, the governor assured them that the government would not fold her hands and watch bandits kill, and destroy and take over their communities.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Sam Ode, Governor Alia promised that a military post would be established in Abaji to prevent the bandits from attacking farmers in Anyiase, Abande and Nundugh and directed the Commissioner of Police to back up the police station in Jato-Aka with 50 more police personnel for swift response.

He said the boundary demarcation between Benue, Taraba, Cameroon, Ebonyi and Nasarawa would commence next month, a measure he believes would serve as a non-kinetic approach to tackling the insecurity situation in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Joseph Alakali and Chairman, of Kwande Local Government Council, Rev. Mark Hule, assured the people of the governor’s commitment to their welfare, adding that Governor Alia was equally making frantic efforts to resolve the issue once and for all.

While assuring the people of Turan and Ikyurav-Ya that the police are on top of the situation, Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police Command, Emmanuel Adesina said two bandits were killed and one arrested and weapons recovered from them.

The Ter Kwande, Chief Timothy Ahire, thanked the governor for the visit and lamented that the markets in Anyiase, Abande, Nundugh and Abaji are no longer witnessing patronage due to attacks by herdsmen militia.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, assured the people of the agency’s continuous supply of food and non-food items to cushion the suffering.

A victim of the attack, Terver Ageba from Nyihemba, Mbakyor council ward, appreciated the governor and his entourage for giving them a sense of belonging, pointing out that the herdsmen have dislodged them from their homes and have nowhere to lay their heads.

Commissioner 4, Benue State Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Scholastica Liam, encouraged the displaced people to look unto God for a lasting solution to the predicament.