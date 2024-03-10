Benue Killings: Group Tasks Alia On Resettlement, Rehabilitation Of Displaced Victims

…Demand swift acton against alleged cattle rustlers, herders

Following last week’s bloody attack and killing of 20 people in Wa-ndor community in Mbaikyor, Mbalom Council Ward of Gwer-East Local Government Area by armed herdsmen, a group, Masev Development Association (MDA) has tasked Governor Hyacinth Alia to immediately rehabilitate, resettle and compensate victims affected by the violence.

The group also demand swift action against both the alleged cattle rustlers and the herders responsible for wanton destruction and loss of lives.

Addressing a news conference in Makurdi, President-General of association, Prof. Vearumun Tarhule, condemned the assertion by the government linking the tragic loss of lives and destruction of property in the affected communities to cattle rustling.

Prof. Tarhule who spoke through Barr. Polycarp Tersoo Aande, stated that the Masev people do not condone criminal activities within their domains and vehemently reject any narrative that portrays them as perpetrators of violence against themselves, saying “such baseless accusations not only defame our integrity but also divert attention from the real perpetrators who threaten our safety and livelihoods”.

“We express deep concern and apprehension over the Governor’s inclination to apportion blame without thorough investigation and unbiased scrutiny.

“At a time when lives are lost, and properties worth millions are razed, it is disheartening that the governor chose to cast unwarranted accusations upon the youths of Wandor, Mbaikyor.

“Our people, who have already endured the brunt of external forces, now face unjustified condemnation.

“Governor Alia was entrusted with the mandate to safeguard the interests and security of all Benue State residents. Regrettably, his recent statements have betrayed the trust and confidence vested in him by the Masev electorate.

“It is imperative that he revisits his stance and upholds the principles of fairness, accountability, and justice”.

“In light of recurrent attacks by Fulani herdsmen militia, including the recent tragedy in Wandor, Mbaikyor, we urge the Governor to fully enforce the Anti-Open Grazing Law without compromise. Additionally, we demand swift action against both the alleged cattle rustlers and the herders responsible for wanton destruction and loss of lives.

“The Masev people call for immediate rehabilitation, resettlement, and compensation for those affected by the violence. As law-abiding citizens of Benue state, we demand that our rights to security, justice, and dignity be upheld without prejudice or discrimination”.

He said, it is the constitutional responsibility of Governor Alia to secure the lives of people of the state and not for him to be threading blame, stressing that having justified the slaughtering of 18 innocent Masev sons, wives and daughters, the governor announced that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

“This to us was strictly politics as the governor had already justified the wanton killing and destruction of properties by the herders”.

The group therefore reiterated its unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and prosperity for all, stressing that Benue is not a lawless territory, and it is incumbent upon the security agencies to uphold the rule of law and protect the lives and properties of all its citizens, including the Masev people.