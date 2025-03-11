Benue Killings: Group Begs Sankera Communities For Assistance

Share

The Sankera Peace and Development Forum (SAPEDEF) has appealed to Sankera communities in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State to assist security agencies and the state government in arresting and prosecuting those responsible for the killings and destruction of properties within their locality.

The group also condemned the recent unprovoked attack by suspected armed herdsmen on the Mbagena Community in the Mchihe Council Ward of the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, killing 11 persons and injuring many others with properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

A statement signed by SAPEDEF’s National President, Paul Gbande and National Secretary, Doshima Vembe, on Tuesday in Abuja, expressed worry that some criminals were determined to disrupt the level of peace achieved by security agencies, particularly the internal military outfit, Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue State.

While describing the dastardly act as despicable, barbaric, callous and wicked, the group alleged that five notorious bandits named Chen, Mathew, Full Fire, Overall Konyo and Anyogo were responsible for the despicable acts targeted at making more money for themselves at the expense of the lives of their kinsmen.

They said: “As reliably gathered, the Katsina-Ala attack was orchestrated by Overall Konyo and his Fulani collaborators.

“He led the marauding Fulani herdsmen to attack the community for his selfish interest. Also, a few days ago, we reliably gathered that Chen rustled and killed over 100 cattle, but most of them were later recovered by men of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and other security agencies after hot pursuit. This is another cause for provocation; the impact could be unimaginable.

“If security agencies don’t beef up their security dragnet, there may be attacks at that general area very soon.

“On the other hand, Matthew has been deeply engaged in kidnap-for- ransom and armed robbery in the area.

“These are dangerous threats to the lives of residents of that general area, and the community must act decisively against these notorious bandits now.

“The need for the entire communities in Sankera to rise up and defeat the criminals is now before we are finally consumed by their activities.

“While we strongly commend the Catholic Bishop of Katsina-Ala for the bold move he underwent in trying to get these bandits pardoned, it is however getting clearer that from all evidence available their selfish and criminal activities still remain the major threats to peace and security in Sankera axis and Benue State at large.

“We have also discovered that some of these bandits are working with some fifth columnists to make the state ungovernable for political reasons, and we must stop them from achieving their evil mission.”

While charging security agencies to arrest and prosecute the culprits and their sponsors, the group particularly tasked stakeholders in the Sankera axis to unite with a view to preventing the moles in their midst from further destroying the area with the ignoble help of external collaborators.

Commending the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, for his efforts in securing the lives and properties of Benue people as a whole, the group, however, appealed to him to remain steadfast in the midst of political and calculated blackmail by some political opponents in the state.

They further commended security agencies, particularly Operation Whirl Stroke, for their prompt response to the scene,e which halted the attacks by the invading marauders and for always displaying professionalism and timeliness whenever there was such an incident in the state.

The group also commended the Catholic Bishop of katsina Ala Archdiocese, Most Rev. Isaac Bundepuun Dugu, for launching the Sankera Peace Initiative Panel to brainstorm and find solutions on how bandits may be approached, how the Chiefs may be involved and how some succour may return to Sankera area and possibly to some part of Wukari Diocese in Taraba State that share boundary with Benue.

“This gallantry of the security men has given us more grounds to continue to support the special military outfit and other security agencies working in Benue State.

“We call on our people for possible support for the security agencies operating here through information sharing.

“All that is needed for them to succeed and return Sankera to peace and progress is for all stakeholders to come together and speak truth to ourselves by calling out Chen, Full Fire Overall Konyo and Anyogo for who they are and and glory them.

“Even as these notorious bandits hail from our axis, we cannot run away from the fact that they are still criminals and working desperately as tools for political opponents to undermine the peace and smooth governance in Benue State, “the group added.

