Benue Killings: Gov Alia Dismisses Claim FG Hasn’t Come To Their Aid

Governor Hyacinth Alia on Monday dismissed claims that the Federal Government has not come to the aid of the people of Benue State to defend them against vicious, bloodthirsty marauders.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme, the governor stated that if President Bola Tinubu didn’t have an understanding of what is going on, he wouldn’t be giving them full support.

“Seventeen local governments out of 23 were under siege and then we fought it down to nine local governments. We fought it down to six and now to three. It came down because of the full support we got from the Federal Government.

“The last time we had some severe attacks, three security units were assigned to us from the Federal Government. They came in and there was a huge shift. Those who had occupied the spaces in the local governments had to leave,” he stated.

It would be recalled that on Friday, June 15, 2025, at least 59 residents were confirmed killed during a night attack by suspected herdsmen who wreaked havoc in the Yelewata community in the state. Among those killed were military and civil defense personnel who fought to defend the people of the community.

Less than two months earlier, in April 2025, suspected herdsmen had slain about 60 residents in the Ukum and Logo local government areas of the state. Unfortunately, the killing spree continued in May 2025 with at least 42 people confirmed killed by suspected herders in the Gwer West LGA of the state.

