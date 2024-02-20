Benue Killings: Get Prepared To Defend Your Land Against External Aggressors – Moro

…More soldiers, police deployed to Apa, Agatu – Gov. Alia’s security aide

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro has urged the Apa/Agatu youths to be vigilant and prepared to defend their land against external aggressors, assuring them of his support and that of other leaders.

Senator Moro gave the charge at Ugbokpo in Apa local government area where he interfaced with aggrieved youths who had earlier protested against the killings in Apa/Agatu by blocking the Otukpo-Owote-Abuja Federal road last week Monday.

Senator Moro had intervened and promised to return back for an interface with them, a promise he fulfilled by meeting with the youths.

He said both himself and other leaders would continue to speak against the senseless killings of his people by herders, which has brought untold hardship on them, adding that the attackers had no monopoly of violence.

The federal lawmaker urged the youths to avoid blocking federal roads and allow them to do what they have started doing already through steady interactions with security agents and other authorities.

Senator Moro, in a statement by his media aide John Anthony Ikwulono, appealed to all the critical stakeholders not to politicize the killings but to come together, irrespective of party affiliation to face the menace headlong with a view to nipping it in the bud.

He said he would not rest on his oars until his constituents began to sleep with their eyes closed and move about freely without fear of attack.

In their separate remarks, the House of Representatives Member representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, Pst. Ojotu Ojema; Member representing Apa State Constituency, Rt. Hon Abu Umoru; Commissioner for Power and Transport, Barr. Omale Omale; Council Chairman of Apa LGA, Hon. Ochayi Aledu, represented by his Council Secretary, Agida Baba, all pledged their unalloyed support for the Senator in the fight against the invaders.

They assured that they would all join hands together to fight the battle and said they would overcome and have their people returned to their ancestral homes to live their normal lives.

The President, Apa/Agatu Strong Voice, Comrade Vincent Peter, thanked Senator Moro for coming to their rescue at their trying moments, adding that they would continue to listen to him and other leaders.

“The protests were not targeted at any leader, rather it were done to draw the attention of the government to our plights. We commend your fatherly love and show of concern for us”.

Meanwhile, more soldiers and mobile policemen have been deployed to Apa and Agatu local government areas to stop killings there.

Governor Alia’s Special Adviser on external security, Col. Alex Igbaya Ashungu (rtd) who disclosed this to newsmen in a telephone interview said relative calm is now being witnessed in the area.

“Everywhere is calm. There has been the deployment of over 45 mobile police officers who are keeping peace in the area”. The soldiers are at he fringes guarding the area”