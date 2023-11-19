Benue Killings: Ex-Senate President Urges Alia To Declare State Of Emergency On Insecurity

…Skirmishes still with us but there’s relative peace, says Gov

Perturbed by the worsening insecurity situation bedevilling Benue State, the Second Republic President of the Senate, Senator Ameh Ebute has urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to “declare a state of emergency on insecurity” in the state.

Senator Ebute disclosed this at the weekend while addressing stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Makurdi, the state capital.

He expressed concern over the intractable killing and kidnapping of innocent people of the state by terrorists suspected to be of Fulani extraction, stressing that the development has indeed affected particularly, the farming population of the state.

Senator Ebute also tasked the governor to immediately summon a meeting with the relevant security agencies to arrest the ugly situation which he said was indeed not healthy to the growth and development of the state.

The killings, according to the former Senate President, were scaring potential investors who might have the intention to come and do business in the state, hence the need for the declaration of a state of emergency.

Speaking on the matter, Governor Alia said the state has continued to witness pockets of skirmishes in some local government areas but that there is relative peace in the entire state now.

He however, commended security agencies including the Navy, Military, Air Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) for their massive support that has paved the way for the peace being witnessed in parts of the state.

Governor Alia also applauded the federal government over the building of resettlement homes to prepare the way for the peaceful return of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes in the eight most affected local government areas.

He admonished the stakeholders to work together with his administration to ensure the eventual return of enduring peace to all the 23 local councils of the state.