Benue Killings: Ending Extreme Fear, Anxiety Over Influx Of Armed Herdsmen

In the throes of killers

Extreme fear and anxiety is fast gripping villagers in Benue State following the increasing influx of suspected armed herdsmen attacks, which had led to loss of lives, demolition of houses, and displacement of farmers from their ancestral homes and farmlands.

The invasion to some extent, is greatly denying the Benue child access to education as hordes of children have been thrown out of school, with no hope of going back to their ancestral homes.

More than 10 out of the existing 23 local government areas, including Agatu, Makurdi, Katsina-Ala, Logo, Ukum, Otukpo, Gwer-West, Ogbadibo and Kwande, which have been homes to thousands of Cameroonian refugees among others are hit by serious humanitarian challenges arising from herdsmen invasions.

The state has lost many lives from these local government areas to these blood-sucking herders that have maimed, abducted and taken over properties put in place by the hard-earned resources of the innocent farmers of the state.

Frustration

This tension caused by the influx of herdsmen is further exacerbated by the history of violent clashes and the feeling that the government is not adequately addressing the issue.

The primary concern is that herdsmen are occupying large swaths of farmland, destroying crops and displacing farmers from their land, leading to economic hardship and resentment.

Due to the conflict, many people have been forced to flee their homes, leading to a large population of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in various camps across the state.

Due to the sustained perennial invasion, many in Benue feel the government is not doing enough to protect them from the herdsmen and resolve other associated issues of communal strife, adding to the frustration and anxiety.

Frustrated by the ongoing activities of the herdsmen and bandits, the House of Representatives member representing Kwande/ Ushongo Federal Constituency, Terseer Ugbor, raised the alarm that Fulani herdsmen have taken over 40 per cent of land in the state and that thousands of people have been displaced.

The lawmaker further alleged that over 13 persons were slaughtered by the herdsmen, stressing that the dastardly acts has produced more orphans in the state.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security agencies to intervene before the people are completely wiped out from their ancestral homes.

He pointedly accused the Fulani herdsmen of a deliberate agenda to grab more lands that belong to Benue people. He claimed that in the dying days of December 25, 2024, the herders had a field day, killing and maiming the people as well as destroying the property of his constituents.

He disclosed; “As you may be aware, just recently, we heard over the 2024 Christmas season, an attack where the bandits and Fulani herdsmen in kwande LGA, which is a border community with Cameroon, and this attack took place from December 25, 2024 all through to the New Year.

“It got so bad that the bandits had the audacity to attack an immigration outpost in that community and burnt down this outpost, which was the only standing security presence that we had in that border community with Cameroon.

This immigration outpost did not necessarily have equipment or arms to defend itself. It was more of an intelligence gathering output, but at least it provided a semblance of security pres – ence in the place.

Action plan

“In the course of that attack, the bandits took a detour, which took them into the Cameroonian terri – tory, and the Cameroonian Gendarmes attacked them and killed so many of them. This thing became headline news in Cameroon, where they mentioned that the Nigerian Fulani bandits are killing and attacking the Cameroon military.

“So, this is something that has a very important international dimension that could become a crisis beyond our control and understanding, if we don’t take note.

And then recently, there was another killing that took place by the same Fulani bandits, which are suspected to be based and camped around the Kashmibila area.

It must be placed on record that since the inception of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration in Benue State, he had conducted two mass burials, in Kwande and Otukpo LGAs.

But regrettably, and to the chagrin of his listeners, the governor at a church programme in the state, proclaimed that there has been relative peace and no killings has taken place under his watch.

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Aba Moro, who spoke during the mass burial of 20 hunters, who were on hunting expedition, condemned the bloody and unprovoked attack at Okpomaju, describing it as unacceptable.

Moro also condemned the razing of classroom blocks at Central UBE Secondary School, UgwuOkpoga, and Junior Secondary School, Aboss in Okpokwu LGA by the arsonists.

The armed herdsmen had attacked the hunters of Okpomaju community who were on hunting expedition after mistaking them for enemies. Several others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The crisis The crisis escalated few days later claiming five more lives despite efforts by the traditional ruler of Otukpo, the Och’Otukpo Odu, Chief John Eimonye, to have the parties sheathe their swords and ensure peaceful coexistence in his domain.

Moro in a statement in Makurdi by his Media Adviser, Emmanuel John, lamented the attack when he paid a condolence visit to the people of the community.

He said, “there was no reason for any person or group of persons to pick up arms against harmless, armless and innocent people who are living and going about their legitimate businesses peacefully.”

The Senator further noted that he had limited powers, since he was neither the governor of the state nor president of the country.

However, he expressed his readiness, “to partner with like-minds and relevant stakeholders to put an end to the dastardly killings in the land.”

The lawmaker commended the youths for their courage to protect the lives and properties of the people against all odds and assured them of his continued support.

He sympathised with the community, particularly those who lost loved ones and prayed to God for the repose of the souls of those killed and grant quick recovery to the wounded.

Admission of reality

It is a sad commentary that hordes of people in IDP camps are still wallowing in their state of abandonment 12 years after due to failed efforts by various governments to return them home.

Former President Muhammadu Bihari-led government had promised to resettle the displaced people with N10 billion budget, but the promise was unfulfilled.

Just in the same manner that the promised by Alia, who also vowed to return the IDPs home in one year. Speaking at the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of the Permanent Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu at Saint Margaret Catholic Church, Chichii – Gbatse in Vandeikya Local Government Area, Alia made a detour when he expressed grief over the growing insecurity situation ravaging parts of the state, saying many ‘communities are still under siege’ by the activities of armed herdsmen insurgents.

The governor admitted that he was indeed at fault over insecurity situation ravaging the state, and acknowledged that some communities in the state were still under siege, saying his government was not sleeping, and that he would continue to explore every available means to ensure that absolute peace is restored in the state.

This is as he said, “God has blessed our land with rich mineral resources including gold and lithium. The headquarters of all these mineral resources is in Kwande Local Government Area.

Foreigners have also discovered this and they have come for mining. “I had earlier warned that nobody should go near any mining site.

The federal government is in control of all these mineral resources but they are domiciled in our land, so if the federal government does not permit you, do not come to my place for mining.”

The governor noted that a lot still needs to be done by him in the area of security, adding, however, that he only wanted Benue people to know that he was working. “As a leader, the fault is mine, but I want you to know that we are working.

Security

“Security is the work of all of us. In Sankera where the Bishop has championed the cause, there are other brothers too who are assisting.

There are certain places they have gone which I haven’t gone myself “My people, nobody will come from outside to help us fix our society. We are the ones to do it ourselves.”

Alia advised traditional rulers, the youth and community leaders to assist his administration with useful information that will help curb the challenges of insecurity in the state effectively. “I am appealing to the Tor Tiv and other traditional rulers to help me to work for you. An English man says information is key.

If you hear something, say something,” he requested of the people. Alia said the presence of Sir James Iorpuu in his government has added value to his administration in size and height, adding that Iorpuu has anchored emergency responses on behalf of government and he has been doing well.

The Tor Tiv, Prof. Ayatse, who also spoke at the event, said the Tiv people are being attacked from different corners, and advised the governor to rise up and put in more efforts to save his people.

Also, the Bishop of Katsina-ala Diocese, Most Rev’d Isaac Dugu acknowledged the efforts of Alia’s administration in bringing development to the state, however, he lamented that the increasing invasion by herdsmen in Benue communities is worrisome and it requires urgent and serious attention.

There can be no meaningful development in any state or country at large in an atmosphere is crisis. Enough is enough.

