Benue Killings: C’River Assembly Sues For Urgent Federal Govt Intervention

Following the spate of indiscriminate killing of people in Benue State by suspected Fulani Herdsmen, the Cross River State House of Assembly, has called on the Federal Government to rise up to the occasion and protect the lives and property of the citizens.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Elvert Ayambem who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, condemned the killings in strong terms while talking to journalists in the Assembly Complex in Calabar.

The Speaker lamented that, in recent times several villages in Benue State have been attacked leaving many dead or wounded adding that the recent incident in Yalewata village were over 200 people were massacred was totally condemnable.

He opined that the proposed introduction of State Police across the country, may bring a lasting solution to the lingering security challenges plaging the country at present as it will enable individual states to provide adequate security for its citizens.

“As Speaker of the 10th Assembly, l strongly propose the establishment of State Police. If the need arises, the 10th Assembly will support it,” he said.

Ayambem further sued for the amendment of the Mining Law which, according to him, has contributed to the influx undocumented persons into communities claiming to have licenses from the national. He stressed that these illegal miners often disagree with members of the host communities thereby posing a security threat in those communities.

He also called for a comprehensive investigation into the unfortunate incident at Yelewata village while also urging for renewed efforts to end the bloodletting and insecurity across the country.

The lawmakers had earlier, during plenary, observed a minute silence in honour of the those who lost their lives in the Benue attacks.

