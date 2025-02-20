Benue Killings: Corps Members Are Safe – NYSC Mgt

Share

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Benue State Secretariat, has assured that all corps members in the state are safe.

Assistant Director, Informational and Public Relations, NYSC, Benue State, Yahuza Isa Adamu, in a statement on Thursday specifically asserted that all corps members in Kwande Local Government are safe.

He added that all corps members serving in Jato Aka Turan, which is far away from the affected community, are not exposed to any security threat.

The statement is in response to a report: “Corps members in panic as armed herdsmen invade Benue community, massacre 20 residents near Army Base.”

Adamu stated that on getting the report, the State Coordinator, Mrs. Veronica Garba, immediately mandated NYSC Kwande Local Government Inspector (LGI), to conduct a head count, which he did without hesitation and confirmed that all corps members in the LGA were complete and safe in all locations.

The statement read: “The attention of the Management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Benue State Secretariat has been drawn to a news story published online by Sahara Reporters on Wednesday, 19th February 2025, in which it was alleged that Corps Members serving in Jato Aka Turan community, Kwande Local Government Area, Benue State are in panic following attacks by armed herdsmen in the area.

“NYSC in Benue State under the leadership of the State Coordinator, Mrs. Veronica Garba sincerely commends and appreciates Sahara Reporters for its partnership with NYSC, especially in constantly reporting about issues that border on the security of Corps members.

“However, while as a patriotic organization, we acknowledge the unfortunate security challenges bedevilling parts of Benue State for some years now, we wish to categorically state that we do not take the issue of security lives and property of the young Nigerian graduates entrusted into our care on national assignment with levity.

“Accordingly, we have a very robust synergy with all military, paramilitary and security organizations as well as other community leaders in the state, towards ensuring that all Corps Members serving in the state are safe wherever they are posted to.”

It added: “To this effect, we wish to put the records straight as regards the report by Sahara Reporters as follows: Since the beginning of incessant attacks on the Mbaa Community which shares boundary with the Republic of Cameroon, NYSC withdrew all Corps Members from the area, and has not posted any there till date.

“Upon reading the story from Sahara Reporters, the State Coordinator immediately mandated NYSC Kwande Local Government Inspector (LGI), to conduct a head count, which he did without hesitation and confirmed that all Corps Members in the LGA are complete and safe in all locations.

“Hence, all Corps Members serving in Jato Aka Turan, which is far away from the affected community, are not exposed to any security threat. In fact, as a matter of policy, NYSC consistently takes proactive steps to mitigate risks and ensure that corps members receive the necessary protection at all times.

“We understand the concerns of parents and the general public regarding the safety of their wards. We assure them that, NYSC Benue State remains vigilant and committed to the welfare of all its Corps Members and will continue to work with security agencies to ensure their safety at all times. Parents and guardians are encouraged to obtain accurate updates from NYSC official channels.”

