Benue Killings: CONYL Condemns Coordinated Attacks On Yelewata, Daudu Communities

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), the umbrella body of youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones has described as heinous and barbaric attacks on the Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma LGA of Benue State, in which 59 innocent lives were lost.

The group via a statement issued by the president General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, unequivocally condemned “the brutal act of violence that has further deepened the wounds of conflict within our beloved nation.”

According to CONYL, “These coordinated attacks are not just an affront to the peaceful coexistence we strive for but also an insidious assault on the sanctity of human life. Such acts of brutality have no place in our society, and it is imperative that we stand united against these atrocities.

The group therefore called on relevant security authorities to take immediate and decisive action to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, adding, “As a nation, we cannot afford to let these criminals go unpunished; we must hold them accountable to deter further acts of violence and restore the faith of our communities in the justice system.”

CONYL also urged the Federal and State Governments to intensify efforts towards establishing lasting peace and security in Benue and other affected States and areas.

“This madness must not be allowed to stand; it is a challenge to our collective humanity and a threat to the ideals we uphold as a nation.

“We cannot be silent in the face of such violence; we must foster dialogue, promote understanding, and work collaboratively to heal the deep-seated divisions that allow these conflicts to fester. The youth of Nigeria must rise up to advocate for peace, justice, and unity as we demand an end to the cycle of violence that plagues our communities.”

The Nigerian youth group called for a national day of mourning for the victims on Monday, June 30, even as it urged “all stakeholders – community leaders, religious leaders, civil society groups, and the international community – to join us in amplifying our voices against violence and to support our call for peace, justice, and accountability.”

