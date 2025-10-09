New Telegraph

October 9, 2025
Benue Killings: Community Laments Herdsmen, Terrorists’ Invasion

Apparently pertured by the unending terror activities in their land, the people of Turan district of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State have cried out to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia to end terrorists’ activities allegedly perpetrated by armed herdsmen to pave way for the return of enduring peace to their communities.

The people lamented that their land has been under siege for decades by armed herdsmen and terrorists, saying if nothing is done to it, more inhabitants would suffer displacement.

Addressing journalists in Makurdi yesterday, Secretary of Turan Concern Elites Board of Trustees, Dr. Jacob Ayua, lamented years of neglect by the government amidst thousands of constant burial of their loved ones with army security personnel posted to the area not helping matters in the task of protecting the lives and property of the residents.

Ayua said: “For over two decades, Turan land has been under siege by armed herdsmen and terrorists. “We have suffered displacement, we have buried thousands, we have endured hunger, fear and different losses. “Yet, through it all, we have remained peaceful, lawabiding, and hospitable.”

